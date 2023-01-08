'This was never supposed to happen in America' | Trump pleads not guilty to conspiracy, obstruction charges

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Washington D.C. courtroom Thursday. He is accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington D.C. courtroom Thursday afternoon.

He was formally charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction. After a months-long investigation, he has been formally charged for the third time this year.

Just before he boarded his plane after the arraignment, he told reporters it is a sad day in America and called the indictment the 'persecution of a political opponent.'

"This was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of a person that's leading by very very substantial numbers and the Republican primary leading (President) Biden by a lot. So if you can't beat them, you persecute them or you prosecute them. We can't let this happen in America," Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon.

The newest four-count indictment accuses Trump of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and derail the peaceful transfer of power by knowingly spreading lies and claiming to have won an election he lost.

Dean of Jacksonville University's College of Law Nick Allard says the latest criminal case is the most serious so far.

"First, there was the Stormy Daniels hush money payments and also business fraud that was brought in New York," JU College of Law Dean Nick Allard said.

In this third case, Trump was the only person indicted, though the charging document mentions several co-conspirators.

"It's not about anything else anybody has done to Mr. Trump, it's things that he's done himself and whether or not those are actionable and rise to provable crimes," Allard said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges so far.

"His contention is that this is all part of an organized, combined political effort to discredit him and prevent him from being elected and that he's done nothing wrong," Allard said.

Trump's Thursday court appearance likely won't be his last. He is expected to be indicted in Georgia in the next few weeks for asking election officials there to find him votes.

"That deals with efforts to pressure Georgia State officials to reverse the outcome of that election, the Jack Smith investigation," Allard said.

Allard says Trump's legal battles could put a burden on his 2024 presidential campaign but even if convicted, Trump can be re-elected.

"He's allowed to run. He could even conceivably be allowed to serve if he was elected," Allard said.