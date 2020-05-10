Today is the last day to register to vote if you want to vote in the general election

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote. There are three ways you can register.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5 in order to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

There are three ways you can make sure you are registered to vote in order to use your voice in the 2020 general election, whether you choose to do so in person on Election Day, vote early or vote by mail.

You can register online, in person or by mail.

First Coast News is On Your Side walking you through the process of registering to vote, step by step.

Option One: Register Online

If you want to register online, it will only take a few minutes to complete the registration process. Navigate your browser to this web address: vote.gov.

Click the state you live in and open the link to register.

You must meet the eligibility requirements to register to vote as seen below.

You'll need your driver's license and the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don't have a license, you'll need to enter your full SSN.

Option Two: Register in Person

You can also go to your local county's supervisor of elections office and register in person.

Option Three: Register by Mail

The final option is to print a voter registration from your supervisor of elections office website and send it to them via mail. It must be postmarked Oct. 5 in order for you to be able to vote in this election.