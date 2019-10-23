President Trump delivered a statement on Wednesday regarding the situation with Turkey and Syria.

Earlier on Wednesday, the President tweeted about 'big success' on the Turkey/ Syrian border and that a 'Safe Zone' had been created.

"Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us," Trump's tweet said. "Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!"

Trump started speaking closer to noon and said that Turkey has agreed the ceasefire in Syria will be 'permanent."

The President has ordered imposed sanctions on Turkey be lifted as a result.

