President Donald Trump has rolled out a new slogan.

"BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!" the commander in chief tweeted Wednesday in all capital letters.

The president said this would be his theme for the next two years.

As of this week, no border barriers had been built anywhere they didn't already exist when the president took office. Instead, the work during his administration has focused on replacing aging fencing. However, a few new miles of border barrier are expected to be built in the Rio Grande Valley next month. That will be the first section in a place barriers hadn't been already.

The government remains shut down amid a dispute between Democrats and Republicans over whether to authorize $5.7 billion in funding for Trump's proposed border wall.

