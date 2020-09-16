Ivanka Trump plans Tampa campaign stop

TAMPA, Fla. — Ivanka Trump is scheduled to make a stop in Tampa this week in support of her father, President Donald Trump.
The campaign says Ivanka Trump will visit the area Thursday to participate in a fireside chat with local leaders. It is not yet known who will be joining her.
The event starts at noon.
"Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said.
Florida yet again is considered a battleground state with its 29 electoral votes up for grabs. Former Vice President Joe Biden brought his campaign to the Sunshine State on Tuesday, with stops in Tampa and Kissimmee.
The latest average of polling data shows Biden up 2.4 points ahead of Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Sally slows to a crawl, with flash flooding likely along northern Gulf Coast
- Florida approved to pay out fourth week of federal unemployment benefits
- Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Tampa girl
- 'I didn't want to hurt anybody' | Video shows man with Trump flag drive through crowd of protesters
- 4 organized systems, 3 tropical disturbances: Atlantic hurricane season stays busy
- Biden seeks to woo Latinos in 1st trip to Florida as nominee
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter