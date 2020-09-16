Ivanka Trump plans Tampa campaign stop

"Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ivanka Trump is scheduled to make a stop in Tampa this week in support of her father, President Donald Trump.

The campaign says Ivanka Trump will visit the area Thursday to participate in a fireside chat with local leaders. It is not yet known who will be joining her.

The event starts at noon.

"Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said.

Florida yet again is considered a battleground state with its 29 electoral votes up for grabs. Former Vice President Joe Biden brought his campaign to the Sunshine State on Tuesday, with stops in Tampa and Kissimmee.

The latest average of polling data shows Biden up 2.4 points ahead of Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight.

