Gov. Ron DeSantis takes jabs at Trump, calls Florida 'revival of American education' in second debate

Does a Republican presidential candidate have your vote following the second debate among candidates hoping to win America's favor?

The country heard little from Gov. Ron DeSantis over the first hour, but he ended up speaking the most out of any candidate, according to an ABC News analysis.

DeSantis and Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in criticizing Former President Donald Trump, who was not at the debate. Instead, Trump was giving a speech to striking autoworkers in Michigan, which he’s now facing some criticism over because his event was at a non-union shop.

"Donald Trump is missing in action,” DeSantis jabbed. “He should be on this stage tonight."

Border security, government spending amid a looming government shutdown and education were all big topics of the night. After DeSantis, Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy spoke the most. He fended off attacks from other candidates again in this debate. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley clashed with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott over government spending and curtains.

Pence addressed DeSantis when he said he would pass a federal expedited death penalty for anyone involved in a mass shooting, such as with the shooter in Parkland, who did not receive the death penalty. Following that jury decision, DeSantis signed a new law so that a unanimous jury recommendation for death was no longer needed.

"It is unconscionable that the Parkland shooter, Ron, is actually going to live behind bars in Florida,” Pence said. “That's not justice."

Speaking on crime, DeSantis defended his decision to remove two prosecutors from their offices because he says they were too lenient on criminals. He was also asked about Black history curriculum in Florida.

"That was written by descendants of slaves,” DeSantis said. “These are great Black history scholars so, we need to stop playing these games. Here's the deal, our country's education system is in decline because it's focused on indoctrination, denying parents rights. Florida represents the revival of American education."