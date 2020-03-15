WASHINGTON — This story will continue to be updated throughout the day, refresh to continue seeing updates.

Key updates:

Democratic debates to be held in Washington, D.C. without an audience amid coronavirus concerns.

The nation’s largest labor union has backed Joe Biden for president

Bernie Sanders continues to speak out Sunday as the U.S. deals with the coronavirus outbreak and after live streaming a fireside chat Saturday, the night before the debate.



Sunday's Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Just two candidates are left in the Democratic race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

They'll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience. The 11th Democratic Debate will air Sunday, March 15th at 8 p.m. Eastern on CNN and Univision, and will also be covered here by TEGNA stations.

The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel. It's the first Democratic debate in two-and-a-half weeks, and the first since Biden took command of the primary race. Five other candidates who joined them on stage in the Feb. 25 debate in South Carolina have dropped out, with many rallying behind Biden's surging candidacy.

The nation’s largest labor union has lined up behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, with the National Education Association on Saturday endorsing the former vice president for the Democratic nomination over his last remaining primary rival Bernie Sanders.

The NEA’s board of directors chose Biden following a recommendation from the organization’s political action committee board, following months of surveying the organizations 3 million members and multipole presidential candidate forums held around the country. NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, whose union tops 3 million members, called Biden a “tireless advocate for public education” and “the partner that students and educators need now in the White House.”

Joe Biden's decisive victory in Michigan’s presidential primary offered what some Democrats hope will be the road map for success in November. Michigan saw a record turnout of nearly 1.6 million voters in the primary — a jump of nearly 30% over 2016.

Biden beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders last Tuesday among key demographics that the Democratic Party failed to coalesce nearly four years ago. But the contest also flashed a warning sign about African American support: While suburban turnout soared, it slouched in Detroit, a majority black city where low enthusiasm contributed to Democrats' loss in 2016.

Senator Bernie Sanders has been outspoken during the coronavirus pandemic pointing to the U.S. healthcare system and changes he sees that need to be made. Sunday Sanders tweeted, "If our neighbor or co-worker gets sick, we have the potential to get sick. If our neighbors lose their jobs, then our local economies suffer, and we may lose our jobs. It is at this moment that we must remember that we are all in this together."



Joe Biden sent out a warning on Twitter about voting Tuesday saying, "State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms, and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday."

