Mayor Deegan makes new general counsel nomination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan has announced her appointment for the city's next general counsel, after her previous pick withdrew from the nomination process last week.

Deegan has now chosen Michael Fackler, a partner at Jacksonville law firm Milam Howard Nicandri & Gillam P.A. A press release from the City of Jacksonville says he has been an attorney for nearly 20 years.

He also worked for United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger; served as the Jacksonville Federal Bar Association president; and taught as an adjunct professor at the Florida Coastal School of Law.

He also has a long history of serving Jacksonville; he's a current board member for the Jacksonville Area Legal Aid and Riverside Presbyterian Church Basketball League and has served on the Jacksonville Historical Society board in several positions.

Fackler will be appointed as acting general council on Friday, Sept. 29. The Qualifications Review Committee will meet in October to review his qualifications. If he is approved, the city council will then vote on whether or not to approve him as the city's permanent general counsel.