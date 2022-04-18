DeSantis announces special session on property insurance

The Republican governor said the special legislative session will occur in May and focus mainly on the “reform of the property insurance market."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

This story was originally reported by the Associated Press.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will call a special session of the legislature to address rising property insurance rates in the state.

The Republican governor said the special legislative session will occur in May and focus mainly on the “reform of the property insurance market” but could address other topics. He said he would sign a proclamation this week containing meeting dates and additional details.

DeSantis said the goal on property insurance would be to “bring some sanity and stabilize and have a functioning market.”

The announcement comes amid growing consensus among lawmakers to address spiking rates and other problems in the state’s property insurance market. Attempts to pass legislation around property insurance failed during the regular legislative session earlier this year.