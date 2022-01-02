Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account suspended permanently

The Georgia congresswoman still has access to her U.S. representative account.

ATLANTA — Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has reportedly been suspended permanently.

Rep. Greene tweets frequently from her personal Twitter handle @mtgreenee. As of Sunday morning, her profile has been replaced by an "account suspended" message.

In a statement, Twitter said Greene's @mtgreenee account was "permanently suspended... for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

"We've ben clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," the statement said.

Greene responded with a statement on GETTR, a social media platform that has positioned itself as a "free speech" alternative to Twitter, that called Twitter an "enemy to America" that "can't handle the truth."

"I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies," she posted.

The Rome Republican still has access to her official U.S. representative account on Twitter, @RepMTG. Greene has not tweeted from that account since Christmas Eve.

Greene has often used her account to broadcast incendiary COVID messaging, such as the "Fauci lied. People died." line that appears on her official U.S. House web page, as well as cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines and masks.

Her account had been temporarily suspended multiple times previously for violating Twitter policies regarding misinformation. Twitter instituted a five-strike system back in March to determine how various levels of discipline may be taken against accounts that "repeatedly violate" the social media platform's policies.