Marco Rubio and Val Demings go head to head in US Senate Debate

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Abortion, gun violence, and inflation are just a few of the topics Marco Rubio and Val Demings went back and forth about during Tuesday night's US Senate Debate.

At times, tension ran high between the two vying for the US Senate.

Rubio says he has gotten more done than any US Senator and claimed Demings has never passed a single federal law. Demings says the job as a senator is to protect the American people but accused Rubio of lying and cheating to win.

“You’ve been in elected office in Florida for 24 years. What we have been left with is skyrocketing property insurance, a lack of affordable housing, healthcare gone through the roof. We haven't expanded Medicaid. And you know senator I talk to your voters around the state and they say they don’t know what you stand for," Democractic Candidate Val Demings said.

Democratic Senate Candidate and current Congresswoman Val Demings challenged Marco Rubio for his US Senate Seat. Demings introduced herself as the daughter of a maid and janitor with a law enforcement background. Republican Marco Rubio is seeking re-election for the position he’s held for more than a decade. A passionate topic between the two candidates: Abortion.

“I am pro life," Marco Rubio said.

Rubio criticized Demings for supporting no abortion restrictions but claims he supports a current bill that includes some exceptions.

“Every law I've passed has exceptions. We’re never going to get a vote on a law that doesn’t have exceptions," Rubio said.

Meanwhile, Demings says she supports a woman’s right to choose up to the point of viability.

“As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, I do not think it’s okay for a 10-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist. No, I don't think its okay for you to make decision for women and girls as a senator I think those decisions are made between the woman, her family, her doctor and her faith," Demings said.

Other heated topics of discussion; Gun violence and immigration reform.

“How long will you watch people being gunned down in 1st grade, 4th grade, high school, a church, synagogue, a grocery store, a movie theater, a mall and a nightclub and do nothing," Demings said.

Rubio argues a federal law banning the sale of A-R style rifles to people under 21 would not work.

"Only law abiding people will follow and criminals will continue to violate," Rubio claimed.

As for solutions at the southern border, Demings says the US needs more boots on the ground.

"Hire more processors, separate those who need to be arrested than those who are seeking asylum,” Demings said.

But Rubio disagreed.

"She is saying lets hire more people so we can get these people through easier and faster," Rubio said.

Rubio and Demings also discussed what they can do to help families amid inflation, election integrity, voting rights, and Russia’s attack on NATO allies.