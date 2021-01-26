Local reaction to President Biden reversing ban on transgender people serving in military

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that reversed former President Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military.

An executive order signed Monday by Biden repealed Trump's ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.

Trump announced the ban in 2017 on Twitter, which was itself a reversal of former President Barrack Obama's policy from 2016 that allowed transgender people to serve.

The order signed by Biden Monday also prohibits involuntary discharges on the basis of gender identity.

"I'm a LGBT lawyer, transgender myself, and so I'm very happy that my brothers and sisters in arms can now serve with some semblance of peace and concern, you know, alleviate some concerns, or at least are protected now," local attorney Carrington Rusty Mead said.

Mead served as a mechanic in the Navy in the 1980s, and is transgender. He said Biden followed through with his pledge to reverse the ban by putting pen to paper Monday.

President Biden fulfilled another crucial pledge, repealing the transgender military ban to ensure everyone who’s qualified to serve in the military can do so openly and free from discrimination. pic.twitter.com/b24PHI9OII — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 25, 2021

"He's very committed to making sure that people of diverse backgrounds are well represented in as far as having voices as it concerns implementation of policies, especially, you know, military matters, and also making sure that only those things that truly do matter about an individual's characteristics are considered in determining whether or not they merit the ability to serve the country," Mead said.

According to Mead, the executive order also allows transgender veterans to see people he said are like them in positions of "authority and respect."

"This nation has had people serve this country without revealing their transgender identity, and not know that some of our some of our best heroes and best military performers have been transgender veterans," Mead said. "I'm not saying in opposition to other groups, but what I am saying is that there's just as many heroes amongst our ranks as there are in other ranks."

Mead said, however, the order does not completely eliminate concerns for transgender service members.