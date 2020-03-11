Minimal lines for voters across the First Coast | Live Election Day updates, results

From reports in the field to analysis as news breaks, we're On Your Side for every angle of your Election Day coverage and results.

In a year that has often felt more like a lifetime, the election of a lifetime is finally upon us.

After an unprecedented wave of early voting across the country, people will now head to the polls on Election Day to complete the voting process.

In Florida and Georgia, polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

As polls opened at 7 a.m., First Coast News crews in Duval and St. Johns counties saw lines beginning to form, but no major issues were reported.

If you've still held onto your absentee ballot to this point, you will have to physically place it in a drop box. If you're physically in line to vote before 7 p.m., though, you'll be able to vote no matter what.

With mail-in ballots more prevalent than ever before, many states may experience slower counts. Experts have cautioned that it may not be, or even likely will not be, tonight that we conclusively learn who has won.

LIVE UPDATES

12:29 p.m.: St. Johns County voter turnout has now reached 79% with almost 15,000 voters so far on Election Day, according to the supervisor of elections website.

12:16 p.m.: First Coast News' Leah Shields says she is not seeing long lines at any of the Duval County precincts she has visited today.

I am not seeing long lines today at the precincts so let me ask you... When/how did you vote? — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 3, 2020

12:07 p.m.: Lines in St. Johns County are starting to get longer than they were earlier in the morning, but voters still are not accumulating very long lines.

12:07 p.m.: Lines in St. Johns County are starting to get longer than they were earlier in the morning, but voters still are not accumulating very long lines.

12:00 p.m.: Seven hours to go! So far, First Coast News has not heard of any major issues at local precincts.

11:24 a.m.: The number of voters in St. Johns County has now reached 13,000 on Election Day.

13K have voted now in St. Johns County! Also update: it’s hot now. — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 3, 2020

10 a.m.: Poll workers at San Marco Library precinct tell First Coast News turnout has been steady but not too busy. They have seen about 90 voters over the course of three hours, with no lines forming.

10 a.m.: Poll workers at San Marco Library precinct tell First Coast News turnout has been steady but not too busy. They have seen about 90 voters over the course of three hours, with no lines forming.

9:46 a.m.: Voter intimidation is a real concern. If you experience harassment or you're not being granted access to your polling site, call the Department of Justice's hotline to report your concerns at 1-800-253-3931.

9:46 a.m.: Voter intimidation is a real concern. If you experience harassment or you're not being granted access to your polling site, call the Department of Justice's hotline to report your concerns at 1-800-253-3931.

9:44 a.m.: Need a ride to your polling place? Volunteers and groups working with the Jacksonville NAACP will drive you in their church vans for free! The rides are limited to three passengers at a time, and they have snacks. Call 904-859-5911 or 904-859-7833 to schedule your ride.

9:43 a.m.: Almost 8,400 votes have been tallied so far in St. Johns County, according to the supervisor of elections website, bringing the voter turnout to 75.5% so far.

9:11 a.m.: The St. Johns County supervisor of elections says she expects 32,000 people to vote on Election Day. To avoid lines at the polls, she says you should go during the mid-morning or mid-afternoon hours.

8:42 a.m.: There is no line forming at the Elks Lodge precinct in St. Johns County, but there is a steady flow of voters.

8:42 a.m.: There is no line forming at the Elks Lodge precinct in St. Johns County, but there is a steady flow of voters.

8:29 a.m.: In the first 90 minutes of Election Day, more than 15,000 Duval County voters cast their ballot, bringing voter turnout to almost 63%.

8:29 a.m.: In the first 90 minutes of Election Day, more than 15,000 Duval County voters cast their ballot, bringing voter turnout to almost 63%.

7:47 a.m.: A voter told First Coast News she walked in, voted and was done at Mandarin Branch Library precinct.

7:41 a.m.: San Sebastian Catholic Church still has a line around the parking lot. The St. Johns County supervisor of elections says they've already counted all the early mail-in ballots that have been received, which should speed up the process of tabulating the winners.

7:41 a.m.: San Sebastian Catholic Church still has a line around the parking lot. The St. Johns County supervisor of elections says they've already counted all the early mail-in ballots that have been received, which should speed up the process of tabulating the winners.

7:00 a.m.: Polls officially opened in Florida and Georgia. Voters were already in line at Duval County and St. Johns County precincts when First Coast News crews stopped by.

7:00 a.m.: Polls officially opened in Florida and Georgia. Voters were already in line at Duval County and St. Johns County precincts when First Coast News crews stopped by.

6:44 a.m.: A line has formed at San Sebastian Catholic Church, which has 7,500 registered voters. The St. Johns County supervisor of elections says to expect a busy day.

6:39 a.m.: It's a beautiful day to go vote. First Coast News Meteorologist Mike Prangley says the high will be 70 degrees, with a slight breeze. A picture-perfect forecast and a great day to get out the vote!

6:37 a.m.: Know before you go to the polls! One items on the ballot for Duval County voters is a half-cent sales tax increase to help with Duval County Public Schools improvements.

6:37 a.m.: Know before you go to the polls! One items on the ballot for Duval County voters is a half-cent sales tax increase to help with Duval County Public Schools improvements.

6:23 a.m.: Precinct workers arrived with "Vote Here" signs at the South Mandarin Branch Library precinct. Three people were in line for the polls.

6:16 a.m.: The first voters began to line up outside the South Mandarin Branch Library precinct.

6:23 a.m.: Precinct workers arrived with "Vote Here" signs at the South Mandarin Branch Library precinct. Three people were in line for the polls.

6:16 a.m.: The first voters began to line up outside the South Mandarin Branch Library precinct.

5:11 a.m.: Duval County has already seen just more than 60% voter turnout before the polls open on Election Day. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan tells First Coast News he hopes for another 25% to turn out to the polls on Election Day.

5:11 a.m.: Duval County has already seen just more than 60% voter turnout before the polls open on Election Day. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan tells First Coast News he hopes for another 25% to turn out to the polls on Election Day.