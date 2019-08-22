JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One day ahead of a court-imposed deadline for motions to limit evidence, Katrina Brown filed at least 10 new motions Thursday -- including one to dismiss her indictment entirely.

The former City Councilmember heads to trial next month alongside her former colleague Reggie Brown. They are accused jointly of 38 counts of fraud, conspiracy and corruption stemming from Katrina Brown’s failed family barbecue sauce business.

Brown received permission to represent herself in the federal trial, saying she disagreed with her court-appointed attorneys’ legal strategy. Her recent motions give a glimpse of what strategy she favors.

Her motions suggest multiple Brady violations, which occur when prosecutors fail to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence. She also asked the judge to dismiss the indictment saying it contains hearsay.

In a separate motion, Brown submitted the questions she wants to ask jurors, including whether they “believe a defendant can get a fair trial in the current judicial system” and “can you think of anything in your own life that reminds you of this trial?”

Other proposed questions included “Are you competitive,” “What are your priorities for best use of tax dollars?” and “What are your thoughts regarding a pro se representative?”

Brown’s self-styled legal representation means several documents are error-ridden; the motion to dismiss the indictment even enclosed a blank space, as if it wasn’t finalized before being filed.

No court date has been set to hear arguments on the motion.

motion to dismiss indictment