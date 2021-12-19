'Georgia has lost a giant' | Leaders react to passing of Johnny Isakson

ATLANTA — Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia senator who was once called a "special man" by the late Congressman John Lewis, was remembered upon his death at 76 for the rare stature he held as a lawmaker with near-universal bipartisan respect who always "demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness."
Isakson, Gov. Brian Kemp said, "personified what it means to be a Georgian."
A testament to the kind of ideology-transcending warmth he engendered, Kemp's Democratic rival Stacey Abrams said she was "honored to call him friend."
Tributes from across the political spectrum poured in for Isakson on Sunday.
Sen. Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican, said "no one welcomed me to the Senate like he did; no one better demonstrated integrity, honesty and kindness." Georgia's Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff said he "put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures."
Here are some of the reactions and remembrances of Isakson as they come in:
Gov. Brian Kemp
"Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it."
President Joe Biden
Jill and I and the entire Biden family are saddened to learn of the passing of Johnny Isakson, the distinguished former United States Representative and Senator from Georgia.
Senator Isakson was a colleague and a friend. We served together on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, traveled together, and found common ground built on mutual respect for each other and the institutions that govern our nation.
Johnny was a proud Republican, but he put country before party, and valued building consensus over political combat. I always loved Johnny’s description of the only division he saw as between “friends and future friends.”
In Johnny’s memory, let us heed the wisdom he offered upon retiring from the Senate, where he urged everyone to devote less energy to describing problems and more effort to working together to provide answers.
Johnny Isakson was a patriot and a gentleman.
Georgia has lost an indispensable son.
America has lost an exemplary leader.
Our prayers are with Dianne and the entire Isakson family.
Former President Jimmy Carter
"We will miss his spirit of collegiality in Georgia politics."
Stacey Abrams
"With every interaction, my respect for him grew and never wavered."
Sen. Jon Ossoff
"Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor."
Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock:
"An upstanding elected official, and an even better man."
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell
"His infectious warmth and charisma, his generosity, and his integrity made Johnny one of the most admired and beloved people in the Capitol."
Former Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn
The Democrat issued this statement:
“Georgia and our nation lost a statesman and a leader of great integrity with the passing of Johnny Isakson. Our young people should study Johnny’s example of respect for others and his approach to governance. We need more Johnny Isaksons, and it’s important for us to do our part to help grow them. Johnny’s leadership and his example will be greatly missed by all who want our governments at every level to solve problems. Colleen and I send our love and deepest condolences to Dianne and the Isakson family. We are enormously grateful to them for sharing Johnny with us.”
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
"He spent his life devoted to building this state up - to making the future brighter for Georgia and those who call it home."
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney
"The loss will be felt by the people he served, the veterans he championed and the nation he loved."
Former Gov. Nathan Deal
"A personal friend t hat I could always count on to put righteousness about politics."
Former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue
"A great statesman."
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker
"Johnny was a leader, a statesman, a husband, a father and a great Georgian."
Texas Sen. John Cornyn
"A wonderful human being."
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue
"Johnny was an effective colleague, a mentor I looked up to, and a friend whom I deeply cherished."
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr
"Johnny Isakson exemplified everything you would want in a public servant."
Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp
"Respectful, kind, tough and loving."
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones
"One of Georgia's tallest pines has fallen."
University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead
"He was a loyal Georgia Bulldog who made all of us proud to be fellow graduates of the University of Georgia."
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
"A true statesman with a servant's heart, he was always attentive to the needs of our communities."
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
"Sen. Isakson was truly a role model for me in politics and taught me the value of making friends and building consensus."
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler
"God blessed our state with this tireless champion of building bridges."
Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens
"He served Georgia with integrity, and I know his loss will be felt by many across this nation."
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin
"Senator Isakson was one of the most decent human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing."
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center
"Senator Isakson was a bridge builder in the Senate and strongly supported our MLK Day Commemorative Service."
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio
"No one... was kinder or more universally respected by his colleagues."
Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank
"A friend to all who demonstrated throughout his life and service that working together is the better path."
Rep. Rick Allen
"The epitome of a statesman and respected by all who knew him."
Rep. Austin Scott
"Johnny was legendary, and his dedication to our great state will not be forgotten."
Rep. Jody Hice
"He was an amazing and irreplaceable individual."
Rep. Barry Loudermilk
"Not only an icon in Georgia and national politics, he was a true statesman."
Rep. Buddy Carter
"Thank you for setting an example for what it means to govern with integrity."
Rep. Lucy McBath
"He was one of the truest representatives for all of Georgia."
Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux
"He demonstrated the best of servant leadership working across the aisle to deliver for Georgia and for the nation."
Rep. David Scott
“Today, Georgia mourns the loss of a great statesman and stalwart public servant who for decades worked diligently across the aisle for the common good of our communities.
“With decency and humility, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson embodied the best of the American spirit of cooperation in the pursuit of better, and from his service, Georgia is a better state and the United States a more perfect nation.
“Johnny and I served together in the state House of Representatives, in the state Senate and in the Congress of the United States. For decades, he was my friend and my partner in bipartisan leadership and I will miss him very much.
“I thank God for sending Johnny Isakson our way and may God bless him.”
Rep. Drew Ferguson
"The state of Georgia lost a true titan today."