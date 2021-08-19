Rep. John Rutherford listens to needs of local law enforcement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congressman John Rutherford (FL-04) is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion Thursday about ways Congress can support local law enforcement.

In attendance will be Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and officials from the Fraternal Order of Police. U.S. Representatives John Katko (NY-24) and Greg Pence (IN-06) will attend virtually.