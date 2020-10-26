x
Joe Biden set to make campaign stop in Tampa Thursday

The stop is one of two events planned that day.
Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion with veterans, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla — With just over a week until Election Day, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is set to make another campaign stop in Tampa. 

Biden will be at two events in Florida Thursday, according to his campaign. One of the events will be in Tampa and the other will be in Broward County. Biden's campaign did not mention the times of the events.

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit battleground Florida to stump for his old running mate on Oct. 27. 

Recent polls continue to show a tight race between President Donald Trump and Biden for Florida. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Biden is up 1.5 points over Trump. FiveThirtyEight's latest average has Biden up 2.4 points.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is planning her own Florida tour this week for "Make America Great Again" events in Sarasota and Miami.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

