Jennifer Casey announces run for Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval Soil and Water Commissioner and special education teacher has officially announced her candidacy for the Jacksonville City Council election in 2023.

Jennifer Casey is hoping to take the District 2 seat currently occupied by Al Ferraro. Ferraro is termed out.

According to her campaign, Casey is a conservative who wants to “restore trust in local government.”

“I am running to represent all the people, not just a chosen few,” Casey said in a statement. “Every hardworking family deserves a representative who will listen to them and amplify their concerns at City Hall.”

Casey says she wants to focus on protecting neighborhoods, school improvement and enhancing the infrastructure within the city.

“As your full-time council member, I will strive to be the most accessible representative you’ve ever had. My opponents can’t give you the time that you deserve,” Casey said. “I am committed to this district.”

According to her campaign, Casey has worked in special education for more than decade and has been featured in national publications.