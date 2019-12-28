First Coast News has confirmed Saturday that JEA's vice president and chief government affairs officer has put in her resignation.

Sherry Hall, who began the position of Vice President and Chief Government Affairs Officer for JEA in July of 2019, put in her two weeks notice Friday after accepting a position with the City of Jacksonville, according to JEA spokesperson Gina Kyle.

At this time, Kyle does not have further details about what position Hall has accepted but she did say that Hall had previously worked for the city before coming to JEA.

This news comes after our partners at the Florida Time-Union confirmed Friday that Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher no longer works for the public-owned utility.

Wannemacher had been JEA’s Chief Financial Officer since April 2018, according to the JEA’s website. Before that he was JEA’s Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for three years. And earlier, he was Vice President of Investment Banking at JPMorgan.

News of these departures comes after JEA started releasing information related to its Invitations to Negotiate for its potential sale.

The documents can be found on the What’s Next for JEA website. Not all documents related to the ITN process have been released. Two respondents, NextEra Energy Inc. and American Water Works Co. Inc., objected to the release of documents.