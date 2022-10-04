Jacksonville mayor's top administrator earned $60,740 of extra compensation in pandemic

Hughes is already one of Jacksonville's highest-paid employees.

Already one of Jacksonville's highest-paid government employees, Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes gained $60,740 worth of compensation on top of his $313,500 salary in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic after Mayor Lenny Curry declared an emergency situation, according to city records.

Hughes and Marlene Russell, who logged $59,473 of emergency compensation time, were the top two earners of the reward that several thousand city workers received in 2020. Russell, whose salary was nearly $179,000, picked up her comp time for work spread over six months.

The city required "essential employees" to keep working after Curry declared the emergency in March 2020 and effectively compensated them at double their usual hourly amount.

Others in the top 10 of earners accumulated comp time worth $38,619 to $55,755 each on top of their regular salaries.

Among all city of Jacksonville employees, the total of the extra compensation added up to nearly $64 million in financial obligations incurred by the city.

The steep cost, which the Times-Union reported in February, prompted City Council member Ron Salem, who is chairman of the council's Finance Committee, to work with city administrators in March on adding a requirement that the mayor must make regular assessments of the compensation rate during long-term emergencies.

“I don’t have any question that there were people on the fourth floor (of City Hall) and others who were working some long hours," Salem said.

He said going forward, he wants to make sure there is "consistent review" of the running cost during such emergencies. In the past, weather-related emergencies have been usually been over in a matter of days, but the pandemic stretched far longer.

A new provision added March 30 to the policy for appointed officials and employee says if an emergency lasts longer than 15 business days, the mayor must determine whether to scale back the emergency comp time for that group of employees.

The mayor would have to continue assessing that cost every two weeks.

"Everyone understands we were under some very unique circumstances, but I wanted to set up a process where if this ever happens again, we're looking at comp time every pay period once the emergency event goes beyond 15 days," Salem said.

Mayor Curry uses authority to make exceptions to compensation plan

Regardless of that addition to the policy, the mayor always has had the ability to end the extra compensation at any time for appointed officials and employees, which Curry did in 2020 for almost all appointed employees after about two months.

Curry also has used his authority as mayor to make exceptions for some employees so they could gain the financial benefit of emergency comp time while they continue to work for the city, rather than having to wait until they leave city employment to sell those hours for cash.

Over the past two years, those exceptions have allowed sizeable early cash pay-outs for some employees.

For instance, Curry allowed Hughes to sell a portion of his emergency compensation time for $14,999 in May 2020. Others in the mayor's office who got Curry's permission to sell a chunk of their emergency comp time while still working for the city were former deputy chief administrator Stephanie Burch and former chief of staff Jordan Elsbury, according to city records.

While Curry has discretion over appointed employees, other workers represented by unions have labor contract provisions that award extra compensation if they are deemed essential in emergencies. The greatest share of all emergency compensation time awarded during the pandemic went to union members, mainly in the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the fire department.

The stepped-up compensation during emergencies has been in place over multiple mayoral administrations. When the mayor declares an emergency, employees deemed non-essential will stay home and collect their usual pay. Essential employees continue working at the higher compensation rates.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a flurry of activity to City Hall as Curry and top administrators prepared for the biggest global health crisis to strike Jacksonville since the Spanish flu a century earlier.

Curry, who did not receive extra compensation, gave daily briefings about the virus, similar to sessions that accompany heavy storms.

The city ramped up one of the state's first testing sites, rolled out a program with VyStar for small business relief grants, and kicked off $1,000 relief payments to Duval County residents who lost jobs or pay because of the pandemic and had household income of less than $75,000.

President Donald Trump announced a "15 days to slow the spread" campaign that ground much of the economy to a halt, but beyond that 15-day target, little was understood about how long the pandemic would last.

After Curry declared an emergency on March, 13, 2020, appointed employees deemed essential received one hour of emergency comp time for each regular hour of work they did in a 40-hour work week.

In addition, the emergency declaration triggered a provision that appointed employees who usually do not get anything for work beyond 40 hours would get emergency compensation time for such overtime hours.

Curry reduced the amount of extra compensation to appointed employees after three weeks, giving them half an hour of comp time for each hour worked.

Curry ended the extra compensation on May 9, returning almost all appointed employees back to their regular compensation. Hughes wrote in an email at the time that in comparison to weather-related emergencies. the length of the pandemic made it financially unstainable to continue the additional compensation.

Top 10 earners of emergency compensation time

Hughes earned his $60,740 worth of emergency compensation time for hours he worked over that two-month period.

Russell, an appointed employee who worked in the mayor's office at that time, earned her $59,473 worth of emergency compensation time over a longer six-month period. Even though Curry turned off the additional compensation for appointed employees on May 9, he continued it for Russell while she was working to carry out city-run relief programs for residents.

Russell and 15 other employees involved in direct contact with residents applying for relief payments were able to keep logging the emergency comp time, according to the city.

In response to emailed Times-Union questions, the city said Russell and the other employees continued to get emergency comp time because they were working in conditions that brought them face-to-face with residents who came to get relief assistance, creating some risk of catching the COVID-19 virus.

The city's emailed response to questions said Russell and the 15 other employees administered $40 million of relief by handing out $1,000 debit cards to 40,000 people for mortgage, rent and utilities.

"The distribution required many hours of direct contact with those tens of thousands of city residents at a time when the science of COVID was still very much unknown," the city said in its response.

Russell was the only city employee who got extra compensation in the month of September 2020, according to city records. Her last day to earn comp time on Sept. 17, 2020 also marked the end of any employee receiving it. The city said that was more than a month before the assistance program at the city's Ed Ball Building wrapped up on Oct. 28.

The third-highest amount of emergency compensation time went to Bradley Elias, medical director for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, who earned $55,755 worth of extra compensation.

Others with the highest amount of emergency compensation were:

• Todd Smith, division chief of the Emergency Preparedness Division in the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. He logged $47,382 of comp time.

• Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. James Ricks received $44,522 of comp time. He earned it as a union-represented employee.

• Steve Woodard, director of the Emergency Preparedness Division within the fire department, earned $43,855 of comp time.

• David Castleman, division chief of rescue for the fire department, logged $40,109 worth of comp time.

• Burch, assistant chief administrative officer, earned $39,378. She left city government in February.

• Fire Chief Keith Powers totaled $38,885 of emergency comp time.

• Charles Moreland earned $38,620 of emergency compensation. He was the city's director of international and community affairs and now is deputy chief administrative officer. Moreland and Burch worked with Hughes to spearhead the city's testing and economic relief programs.

Early cash-outs allowed for some employees based on hardship

The city's policy for emergency compensation time is that employees can bank it and use it to take time off during their employment, but they cannot gain the cash value of the comp time until they exit from their city jobs.

But over the past two years, some employees have been able to cash out a portion of their emergency comp time while they continued to work for the city, including some of those who logged the highest amount of comp time.

Curry has determined on a case-by-case basis whether employees who requested an early cash-out could receive it, using the authority he has to make exceptions to the city's salary plan for appointed officials and employees.

In May 2020, Curry allowed Hughes to sell a portion of his emergency compensation time for $14,999.

Curry approved two early cash-outs for Castleman after he applied to sell $14,999 of his emergency comp in September 2020 followed by $12,871 in October 2021.

Burch received approval for early cash-outs in the amounts of $14,999 and $14,979, according to city records. Elsbury, who was the mayor's chief of staff until he left city employment in November, sold emergency comp time for $14,983 while he still was working for the city.

City treasurer Randall Barnes, who still works for the city, was able to cash out $14,999 in October 2020. Teresa Eichner, capital and budget operations administrator, sold a chunk of her emergency comp for $14,994 in February 2021.

Robin Smith, chief of engineering construction management in the public works department, got permission in May 2020 to sell hours he'd banked for $13,961.

This year, Angie Dixon, ombudsman for the city, received approval to sell $11,204 of her emergency comp time. Jackie Edwards, manager of personnel services, cashed out $6,725.

Pat Mayes, who works in the city's finance department, also got approval to sell her hours, but city records obtained by the Florida Times-Union do not show what the cash payment was. Mayes earned $2,356 of emergency comp time during the pandemic.

Property Appraiser Jerry Holland and Tax Collector Jim Overton, who have appointed employees working in their offices, said they were not aware the city offered the option of applying for early cash out of emergency comp time.

City Council member Garrett Dennis said the city should provide written communication to appointed employees so they know applying for an early cash-out is an option.

"It needs to be fairly, evenly and equitably used across the board," he said.

In emailed responses to Times-Union questions, the city's communications office said an early payment for emergency comp time is an exception to the usual process, and as an exception, "there is no broadly advertised process" for employees to make such requests.

According to the city's explanation, employees experiencing a hardship due to unexpected financial challenges can reach out to employees services, the payroll department, or their managers "for guidance and assistance" about available options.

The employees who received early cash-outs in the past two years all followed that process for review of their requests, the city's response said.

The city said the "ultimate approval or denial is based on the presentation of need, the cost to the budget, and the governing rules and ordinances with the employees' managers in the organization chain of command."

Administration officials have told City Council they expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city for the cost of pandemic-related emergency compensation time, but so far, the city has not received any funding from FEMA for that financial obligation.