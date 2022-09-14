Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton says she's staying in race after so-called 'desperate' attack from Duval GOP

"She was running for the spring election and contributors gave to that," explained Holland. "Then there was a special election due to the vacancy, so she asked her contributors to give to the special which is permissible. The problem now comes if you want to roll the money over from the spring election, you have to give back the money if it exceeds $1,000 which she did, so I don't think there is going to be any kind of penalty for what she did, I think it was a timing issue."