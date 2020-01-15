JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Jacksonville native Rep. Val Demings (D, Fl-10) as one of seven impeachment managers in the trial of President Donald J. Trump Wednesday.

Demings was born in Jacksonville, grew up in Mandarin, and graduated from Wolfson High School. She then went onto Florida State. After graduation she came back to Jacksonville and got a job as a social worker. In 1983, she moved to Orlando, taking a job with the police department. In 2007, she was appointed chief, becoming the first woman to lead the department. She retired in 2011 and got into politics. After a few unsuccessful campaigns, she won her seat in 2016, defeating Thuy Lowe. She ran unopposed for re-election in 2018.

In reaction to being named one of the impeachment managers Rep. Demings tweeted, "I am honored to have the opportunity to help defend our republic in this incredible moment in history. "

President Trump responded to today's news by calling the whole proceeding a "con job."

The role of impeachment managers is similar to a prosecutor in a typical court trial. They are responsible for laying out the evidence to the Senators who serve as jurors. The President will have his own team of attorneys who will offer his defense. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over the trial. Senators set the rules for the trial by simple majority vote.

It takes a two-thirds majority vote to convict and remove.

The trial is expected to start next week.

The six other impeachment managers are Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. and a member of the Democratic leadershi; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; and Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas.

*A previous version of this story stated the incorrect opponent Demings defeated in 2016.