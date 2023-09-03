Crime, infrastructure and revitalization; Jacksonville mayoral candidates debate goals for the city if elected

All seven candidates for Jacksonville mayor took part in an hour-long debate Wednesday night, discussing ways they plan to revitalize the the city and fight crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All seven candidates for Jacksonville mayor took part in an hour-long debate at Jacksonville University Wednesday night, discussing ways they plan to revitalize the city and fight crime.

Candidates: Omega Allen, LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis, Donna Deegan, Al Ferraro, Audrey Gibson, and Frank Keasler took the podium discussing their plan to address renovations of TIAA Bank Field, infrastructure challenges, revitalization plans for Downtown Jacksonville and the riverfront, crime, and jobs.

First Coast News was not allowed to record the debate but we spoke to six of the seven candidates afterwards. Daniel Davis did not participate. We discussed the presence of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the city. When asked if they would support public contribution and funding for stadium renovations, Republican Candidate Al Ferraro says he will make sure the project supports taxpayers.

"If the stadium needs to be revamped, or they may want to tear it down and build a new one that's going to cost taxpayers enormous amounts of dollars. So, we need to make sure that the money's being used properly. Right now, I don't think the money is being used properly," candidate Al Ferraro said.

Democratic Candidate Donna Deegan says the Jaguars are an important part of the city.

"I think it has to be a good a good negotiating team that can come up with the best deal for the city so we're going to have to have the NFL involved, they should play a role in this. Obviously, Mr. Khan is going to have to play a role, and the city will have to play a part," candidate Donna Deegan said.

Candidates also discussed the rise of crime and their ideas for revitalizing infrastructure in neighborhoods, downtown Jacksonville, and along the riverfront.

Republican Candidate LeAnna Cumber says more federal and state funds should go to cleaning up the city, not the Jacksonville Skyway system.

"It's proven that if you fix infrastructure in neighborhoods, it helps reduce crime, everything from lighting to potholes," candidate LeAnna Cumber said.

Democratic Candidate Audrey Gibson says safety and improving infrastructure is really important to her.

"In order to do any of it, though, as mayor I first have to look at putting together a budget and seeing where we are, what is the financial health of our city based on the most recent comprehensive annual financial report," candidate Audrey Gibson said.

The debate ended with closing comments about how each hope to impact the city.

"My job is to be the voice to and for the people of Jacksonville to them to give them the real deal as to whatever the issues are, so that they will know exactly what's facing us," Independent candidate Omega Allen said.

Republican Candidate Frank Keasler says he has connected with many in the community.

"I go out there, I've spoken in the minority communities, doctors, garbage men that pick up my trash, and everybody says the same thing, we're longing to come together and I believe that's the greatest opportunity," candidate Frank Keasler said.