JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville mayoral candidate Anna Brosche called the 'Operation Rap Up' news conference by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Mayor Lenny Curry a "political stunt."

Sheriff Mike Williams and Curry announced the assist of social media and rap videos in the arrests of six felons Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Williams said gangs use music videos to spread violent messages to rival gangs, which sometimes lead to drive-by shootings.

Shortly after the news conference, Brosche released a statement calling it a political stunt by Curry and his political allies.

"Today’s press conference on "Operation Rap Up" was yet another political stunt by Mayor Curry and his political allies to make it look like they are doing something about crime when by and large, they have neglected the issue for the past 4 years because these violent crimes disproportionately impact the more impoverished areas of the city," Brosche said.

Her full statement:

“A felon in possession of a firearm has been an arrestable offense for as long as I can remember. It is disappointing that Lenny Curry and his friends have waited until now, when he is up for reelection, to finally begin doing their jobs and arresting felons who have been arrogantly brandishing their weapons on the internet, in the face of law enforcement.

“Violent crime in Jacksonville is a serious issue that has a real and lasting impact on the safety of children and families throughout our community. Press conferences and preening are great for free publicity, but won’t do anything to make our communities safer. The only time Mayor Curry has shown any initiative to stop the Curry crime wave is when he needs voters to show up at the ballot box.”

