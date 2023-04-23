Jacksonville city council considers settlement in redistricting lawsuit

It's the vote to determine thousands of votes! The city council could vote on a settlement that would put the issue to bed until the 2030 census.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vote to change the future of thousands of votes in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville City Council will consider a settlement this week to end the ongoing redistricting lawsuit.

Southern Poverty Law Center lawyers say they expect an initial discussion Tuesday, with a possible final vote May 9th.

This all started last may when several groups like the ACLU and Northside Coalition sued the city for gerrymandering the maps.

A judge agreed - calling out "unnecessary racial segregation of voters" and pointing out some oddly shaped districts.

The court eventually told the city to use a map the civil rights groups came up with.

The judge said that map united Chimney Lakes and Argyle Forest and didn't divide Springfield or Downtown, and addressed the strange shapes of districts 9, 10, and 14.

That map was used in the March elections, and although the city council initially voted to appeal that decision, they'll consider locking in that map during their meeting this week.

If they approve the settlement, the city council will also agree to pay $100,000 to cover the plaintiff attorney fees.

The Northside Coalition led the charge in the lawsuit and sent out a statement after the settlement got added to the agenda, stating:

"Our fight changed the political landscape. It's a brand new day in Jacksonville where Black voters really do matter!"

Once a map is finalized - it'll be set until the 2030 census, when that city council will have to take the issue up all over again to keep up with population changes.