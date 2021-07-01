'It’s a day of national disgrace' | Rep. John Rutherford describes what he witnessed at the Capitol, plans to still object to College's results

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL) representing the 4th Congressional District was on the House floor Wednesday when he got the message that Electoral College review process would go recess because the Capitol had been breached.
"I've never witnessed anything like this," Rutherford said. "Our country has never experienced anything like this. I left immediately. I was going through the tunnel as Capitol Hill police were running back to the Capitol. You know, it was one of the first times I’m running away and they’re running into it."
"I call on these folks who support our president, I understand that, but there’s a legal lawful process that we were following and it’s a peaceful process and that’s what our forefathers foresaw, that there may be challenges within elections, and that’s why this process was set up the way it is," Rutherford continued.
The Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms sent email and text alerts to Rutherford and those working at the Capitol.
"Do to a security threat inside the building [...] immediately move inside your office [...] close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows," the alerts read in part.
"This is a very sad day," Rutherford said. "This lawlessness is unamerican. Congress, we were on the floor. We were following a peaceful and well laid out legal process within federal law and the constitution and they’ve now turned it into a national disgrace."
Rutherford and his staff took shelter in his office.
"We're the party of law and order and I wish they'd respect that," Rutherford said. "I don't blame the president for this. I blame the people who committed the lawlessness."
Rutherford said despite the day's events, he intended to still object to the Electoral College's results.
"I think we should still continue to go through the process," Rutherford said. "We were in the process of protesting Arizona at the time [that the process went on recess]. This process was set up so that state legislators would be able to maintain their plenary authority over elections within their various states and in some states, that was violated and that’s why we are objecting to those states."