James Call, Tallahassee Democrat

Andrew Gillum is wielding star power and Ron DeSantis is dismissing it as an elite distraction.

Gillum is rounding up a bandwagon of stars as the Florida gubernatorial campaign heads into October and polls indicate he has the lead on DeSantis.

The latest to commit to the campaign trail with the Tallahassee Mayor is former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democrat’s presidential nominee two years ago.

"I'm honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month," said Gillum Thursday.

"Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election -- affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children -- and that the choice in this election could not be clearer," Gillum said.

Clinton will travel to Florida Oct. 23 for a joint appearance. Details have yet to be released.

Clinton had Gillum on a list of potential running mates two years ago. Though she lost Florida by 113,000 votes, Clinton won the popular vote nationwide and remains popular with older voters and moderates. On her mid-term schedule are October appearances in New Jersey, Chicago and Florida.

Hillary Clinton sings along to the national anthem before the start of a CNN Democratic debate on March 6, 2016, in Flint, Michigan. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

The Clinton object lesson

A progressive leader in the Florida House said Clinton serves as a good reminder the danger of taking comfort in polls. The latest in the Florida governor’s race has Gillum up by nine points.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, noted that all the polls had Clinton in the lead in the final days of the 2016 race.

“We can’t get into that same complacency,” said Smith Thursday after he spoke at a DeSantis protest in Orlando.

Polls indicate Gillum’s lead over DeSantis has grown. Three released this week had his level of support above the survey’s margin of error. Gillum appears to represent the Democrats’ best chance to win a Florida’s governor’s race since Lawton Chile’s 1994 reelection.

The Clinton announcement highlights the importance of the race to Democrats. The next governor has veto power when the statehouse and congressional districts are drawn after the 2020 census – authority key to control of the U.S. House and the Florida Legislature.

Tapping into star power

To help boost Democrats' chances in Florida races, former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to be in Miami this week (Sept. 28) for a voter registration drive.

There is no word on reaching for the Democrats' biggest star: former President Barack Obama.

Obama plans to campaign for five Democratic gubernatorial candidates – Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois and Ohio.

The Gillum campaign remained silent when asked if there were plans to bring Obama for a final push in October.

Still, Gillum has assembled an all-star lineup of celebrities and political figures to boost his campaign. In addition to Clinton and Sanders, he can count on athletes, singers and Hollywood celebrities for money and endorsements.

Alec Baldwin, Tyler Perry, Jane Fonda and Norman Lear have all donated and or raised funds for his campaign. Tom Joyner, heard on 90 radio stations across the country, tells listeners he moved to Florida so he could vote for Gillum.

Meanwhile, the DeSantis campaign dismissed the Democrat's high profile surrogates. Florida voters will not be fooled by Gillum’s roster of celebrities, they assert.

“No amount of liberal Hollywood elites can distract from Andrew Gillum’s disastrous record of corruption, crime and tax increases as mayor of Tallahassee,” said Stephen Lawson, DeSantis’ spokesman.

“Our campaign is focused on Florida voters and Florida issues, like building our economic success, protecting our environment and boosting classroom education funding,” said Lawson.

Andrew Gillum’s bandwagon of stars.

Grant Hill: The former Orlando Magic player and current host on NBA-TV endorsed Gillum’s “passion, his intellect . . . (and) great ideas.”

Norman Lear: The TV and film producer and founder of the People for the American Way posted an online video in which he said Gillum was “a dude I know that I’m crazy about” and “Florida is his state, governorship is his goal, and I think he can go further than that.”

Will Packer: The Florida A&M graduate and St. Petersburg native has produced 28 films including "Girls Trip" and "Think Like a Man"

Bernie Sanders: The presidential primary challenger to Hillary Clinton supports Gillum and held rallies for him Aug. 17 in Tampa and Orlando, which coincided with Gillum’s rise from fourth to first in the Democratic primary.

Alyssa Milano: The "Who's the Boss" actress followed up an early endorsement of Gillum with a thank you tweet to Florida the night of his primary victory: "Thank you, Florida! .@AndrewGillum has won the primary. He’s the right choice for this time in history."

Tom Joyner: His morning radio show is heard on 90 stations and annual Labor Day “family reunion" draws 25,000 to Kissimmee. Joyner's subdivision does not allow lawn signs, so he walks around with a Gillum for Governor t-shirt. “It’s all about spreading the word,” he tells listeners.

Alec Baldwin: The actor currently known for lampooning Donald Trump on "SNL" hosted a Santa Monica fundraiser for Gillum and other progressive candidates.

Jane Fonda: The actress and activist has contributed $7,000 to Gillum’s Forward Florida committee.

Tyler Perry: The actor, playwright and creator of Madea has contributed $100,000 to the Forward Florida Committee.

George Soros: The billionaire mega-donor to liberal candidates funneled about $500,000 to Forward Florida in the final two months of Gillum’s come-from behind primary victory.

Tom Steyer: The California philanthropist and clean energy advocate pledged to spend $5 million in the fall campaign to register and mobilize voters for the Andrew Gillum campaign.

Diddy: Sean Combs is the entrepreneur, rapper and producer known professionally as Diddy. He called on his fans the night before the primary to make history and vote Gillum.

