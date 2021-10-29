One of the biggest Dawgs ever in Jacksonville day before Georgia-Florida football game, but it'll cost you nearly $6,000 to see him

Herschel Walker will be in Jacksonville for a private dinner Friday night at an undisclosed location. You can join him, but it'll cost you.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — *The above video was originally published Thursday.

Just in time for Georgia-Florida weekend, a Georgia Bulldogs legend is in town, but the game he's playing now - politics. The prize he's looking to score? Cash, and a lot of it.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Kent Stermon are hosting a private dinner with Walker at an undisclosed location that will be revealed with those willing to pony up $5,800. Curry posted the invite to the fundraiser on his Twitter account Thursday.

Walker, a Republican and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump announced in August that he's running for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia currently held by Democratic U.S Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker endorsed Republican Kelly Loeffler in the crowded US Senate special election to finish the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson. Walker also endorsed Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp in his winning bid for that seat. In 2018, Walker endorsed Brian Kemp in his bid for governor.

Walker was born and raised in Georgia, was a three-time consensus all-American for the Georgia Bulldogs, amassing 5,259 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns over three seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and then went on to play for the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct USFL for three seasons, including two when Trump owned the team. Walker moved to the NFL in 1986 and played there through 1997.