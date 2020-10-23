After Florida voters receive voter intimidation emails, presidential candidates address how they'll combat election interference

Hundreds of registered Florida Democrats reported receiving threatening emails Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Days after voters in Florida received threatening emails trying to scare people into voting a certain way, voter intimidation came up as a topic in Thursday night's presidential debate.

Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden answered the question about how they will combat election interference.

Biden went first.

"I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, that interferes in American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price.”

Biden says Russia, China, and Iran have been involved with some form of election interference or attempts. He says the Russians do not want him elected as the next president. He claims President Trump won’t take on Putin to stop this.

"To the best of my knowledge, I don't think the President has said anything to Putin about it," Biden said. Biden went on to say "I don't know if he has recently said anything to the Iranians, but my guess is he would probably be more outspoken with regard to the Iranians."

President Trump says he has been informed about the intimidating emails from Iran to voters.

“I knew all about that through ... (Director of National Intelligence) John Ratcliffe, who is fantastic. He said the one thing that is common to both of them, they both want you to lose. There has been nobody tougher on Russia between the sanctions ... nobody tougher than me on Russia.”

Trump responded by saying Biden received $3.5 million from Russia and saying that someday Biden will have to explain.

The president went on to say he sold tank busters to Ukraine and has NATO countries increasing their funds to guard against Russia.