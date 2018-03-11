Saturday is the last day for early voting in Baker, Clay, Columbia, Nassau, Putnam and Saint Johns counties.

Sunday, early voting ends for Bradford and Duval counties.

Voters can cast their vote at any early voting location that's convenient to them.

If you plan on voting during election day, you can find your polling location on your voter ID card or you can find it here.

Over 30 percent of eligible voters in Duval County have voted already, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

It took First Coast News reporter Troy Kless about 30 minutes to vote Friday down at the Southeast Regional Library, one of the many early voting locations open Saturday and Sunday.

One of the newest early voting locations is the University of North Florida which has seen plenty of activity in the week leading up to elections.

NextGen Voters is one of several organizations encouraging students to vote.

They’ve registered 52,000 voters statewide since September and are focusing on getting people ages 18-35 to the polls.

NextGen organizers say that's a large part of the voting population that needs to hit the polls in the next few days.

"Statistically speaking, people aged 18-35 currently outnumber the Baby Boomer generation, so by sheer numbers we could influence the election any way we wanted to," said Neeraja Chandrasekharan of NextGen Voters.

In Duval County, women make up 53 percent of over 600,000 registered voters, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

Men make up around 44 percent of registered voters.

© 2018 WTLV