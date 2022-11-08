County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia

Example video title will go here for this video

What you need to know about Election Day

How to vote if you are serving our country

From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election.

Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8.

Complete, sign, and submit the form to your county registrar's office as an email attachment, via fax or by U.S. mail.

Use the Federal Post Card Application to register to vote and to request absentee ballots. Even if you are already registered to vote, you should use it to request absentee ballots. You can make one request to get absentee ballots for every election through the next general election.

You can get your ballots electronically or by regular mail. Remember to include a valid email address on the application when requesting electronic ballot delivery, which is only available for federal elections.

Your Georgia voting rights extend all over the globe. Voting in elections away from your home county is easy and efficient. If you are in the military or in the family of an active service member, or if you are living in another country, you are subject to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act ( UOCAVA ).

Each location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for a full list of early voting locations based on your county.

Early, in-person voting continues Mondays through Saturdays until Nov. 4. Then all precincts will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Amendments, State and Federal Offices : Offices you'll see on the Nov. 8 ballot

Constitutional Amendments

First proposed constitutional amendment

Ballot text : Provides for suspension of compensation of certain State officers and members of the General Assembly.

: Provides for suspension of compensation of certain State officers and members of the General Assembly. Question: Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?

What it means: This one is pretty straightforward. It would amend Article II, Section III of the Georgia Constitution, which lays out what happens for suspending or removing public officials if they are indicted for a felony.

The part of the state constitution currently stipulates: "While a public official is suspended under this Paragraph and until initial conviction by the trial court, the officer shall continue to receive the compensation from his office."

What this amendment would do is simply get rid of that sentence, making it so that anyone who holds the specified public offices in this section of the constitution (seen above in the "Question") would not continue to be paid while they await a trial.

Second proposed constitutional amendment

Ballot text : Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters.

: Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters. Question: Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?

What it means: This would amend Article VII of the constitution, which deals with taxation and finance.

It would add a new subsection to Section 1 that states: "The governing authority of each county and municipality in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and which are located within a nationally declared disaster area."

Basically, local governments would now be empowered - if they're in an area the federal government has declared a disaster area - to suspend taxes or otherwise offer tax relief to properties that have been damaged or destroyed because of the disaster, such as a hurricane.

Statewide Referendums

Referendum Question A

Ballot text : Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.

: Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment. Question: "Shall the Act be approved which grants a statewide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?"

What it means: First, an "ad valorem" tax usually relates to vehicles but can apply to some other things.

In this case, House Bill 997 would change a provision in Georgia law for tax exemptions on farm equipment and products. Currently that law specifically states, "Qualified farm products shall not include standing timber."

If voters approve this referendum, that would be reversed.

The new provisions in the law would create exemptions for equipment used in the timber industry such as "all off-road equipment and related attachments used in every forestry procedure starting with the severing of a tree from the ground until and including the point at which the tree or its parts in any form has been loaded in the field in or on a truck or other vehicle for transport to the place of use."

Examples of equipment that would fall under the exemption include "skidders, feller bunchers, debarkers, delimbers, chip harvesters, tub-grinders, wood cutters, chippers of all types, loaders of all types, dozers, mid-motor graders."

Referendum Question B

Ballot text : Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.

: Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption. Question: "Shall the Act be approved which expands a statewide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?"

What it means: This one is a little more complex.

The tax exemption already exists for family farms, this would simply redefine under state law what qualifies for the exemption as a "family farm."

Currently, a family farm means: "family corporation, a family partnership, a family general partnership, a family limited partnership, a family limited corporation, or a family limited liability company all of the interest of which is owned by one or more natural or naturalized citizens related to each other within the fourth degree of civil reckoning."

This measure would add as eligible to that any "entity created by the merger or consolidation of two or more entities that would qualify independently as a family owned farm entity as defined in subparagraph (A) of this paragraph." (Subparagraph A is the paragraph above.)

In plainer English, it would allow any merged or consolidated farm to qualify for the exemption if the merged or consolidated parts of the farm would, on their own, qualify for the family farm exemption.

Governor's Race

Gov. Brian Kemp (R - Incumbent)

Kemp is hoping voters keep him in the governor's office for another term, touting his track record. On his campaign website, he boasts some of his accomplishments while in office including his pride in being the first governor in the country to reopen their state during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding access to rural broadband.

Stacey Abrams (D)

After a narrow loss in 2018 in Georgia's gubernatorial race to Gov. Brian Kemp, Abrams is once again ironing out her vision for One Georgia with investments that are focused on social, educational and economic mobility.

Outlined within her platform are her goals for rural revitalization which include improving infrastructure when it comes to broadband challenges, increasing accessible transportation options, expanding the budget of the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation and promoting agribusiness and growing Georgia's number one industry while protecting farmers' rights.

Lieutenant Governor

Charlie Bailey (D) Burt Jones (R) and Ryan Graham (L) are running in the general election for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia on November 8, 2022.

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Agriculture Commissioner

Labor Commissioner

Insurance Commissioner election

Superintendent of Schools

Senate

