Florida students no longer required to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, DeSantis announces

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Students who are exposed to COVID-19 in Florida's schools will no longer have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.

The governor made the announcement, which he called "overdue," during a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Kissimmee. Joining the governor was Dr. Joe Ladapo, the newly named Florida surgeon general and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

When the school year began, districts required students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom to quarantine for at least four days.

With the new rule, if a student has been exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom, parents will be allowed to decide whether they want their child to quarantine or return to school as long as they do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

The new rule does not affect students who test positive for COVID-19.