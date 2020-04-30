ATLANTA — Hours before the shelter-in-place order is scheduled to expire for most people in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his order for the most vulnerable populations.

He made the announcement via a news release Thursday afternoon.

"To protect vulnerable populations, I will sign an order today requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020. In addition, I will order long-term care facilities – including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and similar community living homes – to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure,” wrote Kemp.

Again, the extension to June 12 only applies to elderly and medically fragile Georgians.

Kemp also extended his statewide public health state of emergency declaration to June 12 so enhanced testing, contact tracing and emergency response can continue across Georgia.

Despite the shelter-in-place order for non-vulnerable populations expiring, Kemp urged people to stay at home whenever possible and advised businesses to follow strict social distancing and sanitation rules until May 13.

