Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month.

Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.

After Kemp signed a law in March that passed with bipartisan support, the state's fuel tax suspension has been extended roughly every month since then. This extension will last until Jan. 10, 2023.

On Thursday, Kemp echoed the upcoming holiday and shopping season as a primary reason for the extension, noting that it will put money back in the pockets of Georgians traveling throughout the state.

"I'm thankful to have the support of these great leaders as we provide further relief to our citizens and urge those on the federal level to fix what they have broken so we can have lasting and sustainable relief," Kemp said.

Additionally, Kemp and state leaders voiced their desire to return more money to Georgians through a second tax fund equal to the size of the one issued in 2022.

The first tax refund returned more than $1.1 billion to Georgia's taxpayers, according to the governor's office, including $500 for married joint filers, $375 for single filers with dependents, and $250 for single filers for those who paid Georgia state income taxes in 2020 and 2021.

“As we look forward to the 2023 session, we will work with Governor Kemp and our colleagues in the State Senate to return more money to taxpayers," Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns said. "While our state will meet its obligations, we agree that Georgians deserve to keep as much of their hard-earned money as possible."

The legislature doesn't return to session until January - meaning even if they came to the session and approved it immediately, you probably wouldn't see any money until mid-winter or spring 2023 at the earliest.