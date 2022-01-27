Gov. DeSantis hosting campaign event in Jacksonville

Last year, DeSantis said he's proposing pay increases and more bonuses for every law enforcement officer, first responder and EMT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a campaign event in Jacksonville Thursday, according to an email from Team DeSantis Press.

It will be taking place at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 located at 5530 Beach Boulevard at 1 p.m.

Last year, DeSantis said he's proposing pay increases and more bonuses for every law enforcement officer, first responder and EMT in this legislative session.

He shared the budget proposal alongside Florida Highway Patrol officers and troopers in Orlando last year. The governor was adamant that the state of Florida supports members of law enforcement in a nation, he said where some groups advocate to "defund the police."