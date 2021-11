Watch Live: Troll of the century? Gov. DeSantis expected to sign bill that limits vaccine mandates from Brandon, Florida

DeSantis is expected to sign a vaccine related bill from a city whose name shares similarity with a phrase has become conservative code for “F— Joe Biden.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is it pure coincidence, pettiness or the troll of the century?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign one or more bills Thursday that limit COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Florida from a city whose name shares striking similarity with a line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar, “F— Joe Biden.”

DeSantis is expected to join other state lawmakers and leaders in Brandon, Fla. at 11:30 a.m. to sign the bill/s. Watch live here.

DeSantis has become one of the highest-profile Republican governors in the country through his vocal opposition to lockdowns and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, pitting himself against President Joe Biden.

"Let's go, Brandon" has become a not-so-secret handshake that signals Republicans are on board.

WATCH LIVE:

On Wednesday, just two days after lawmakers reconvened at Florida's capital for a special legislative session to combat COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the state's legislature approved a bill that dictates how employers and state agencies can handle the mandates.

Florida senators voted 24-14, mostly along party lines, to approve HB 1B. Florida's House of Representatives approved the same bill earlier in the day.

Under the measure, local governments and schools, as well businesses, would be barred from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Employers could, however, work around the ban if they allow employees to apply for medical or religious exemptions.

The other opt-out option private businesses have at their disposal to circumnavigate the ban would be if an employee had a previous COVID-19 infection or if they agreed to regular testing and wearing protective equipment.

The Florida Department of Health would be tasked with creating an exemption form that employees would have to fill out.

If companies with more than 100 employees impose a mandate without the correct exemptions, they can face fines up to $5,000. Businesses with less than 100 employees can face $10,000 fines.

Democratic senators raised concerns about how those fines can have a worse impact on small businesses. They argued the bill would be doing more harm than good. Democrats also questioned why $5 million was being allocated for the bill.

If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, then the bill would remain law until June 2023.