Gov. DeSantis appoints 3 judges from First Coast

Two are from Jacksonville and one is from Ponte Vedra.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of four Florida judges this week.

Three of those four are from the First Coast.

Jordan Pratt, appointed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal is from Jacksonville. He has served as senior counsel for the First Liberty Institute since 2021, deputy general counsel for the US Small Business Administration, senior counsel for the US Department of Justice and deputy solicitor general for the Florida Office of the Solicitor General.

Jonathan Sacks, appointed to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court, is from Ponte Vedra. He has served as a judge on the Duval County Court since 2021. He served previously as an assistant state attorney in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.