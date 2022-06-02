Gov. DeSantis confirms 2nd year of $1K bonuses for first responders, police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Last week Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Freedom First Budget for the state of Florida, totaling $109.9 billion.
Among the measures in the budget includes investments in education, the environment and funding for first responders and police officers. First responders will receive for a second time $1,000 bonus payments through $125 million of funding.
In addition, a Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program will include signing bonuses of $5,000 for new recruits and out-of-state officers who join Florida police departments, sheriff's offices and state law enforcement agencies.
Officers who relocate to Florida will receive $1,000 toward the recertification process. In addition, the state will provide adoption benefits for law enforcement officers who adopt a child within the child welfare system. Law enforcement officers will receive $10,000 for adopting a child and $25,000 for adopting a child with special needs.
In addition to first responders, Florida law enforcement officers "who put their lives on the line every day" will also receive a pay raise.
Through the budget, state sworn law enforcement officers will receive a pay increase of five percent or an increase to $50,000, whichever is greater. This is in addition to the 5.38% pay raise for all state employees.
Correctional and probation officers at the Florida Department of Corrections will receive an increased minimum base pay to $20 per hour and increases for other positions within the FDOC based on years of service.
The budget will also increase compensation for sheriffs, deputies and county correctional officers in the 29 fiscally constrained counties.