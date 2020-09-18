Georgia 2020 Voter Guide | Everything you need to know about the election, your county races

JACKSONVILLE, Fla —
IMPORTANT DATES:
- Election Day is Nov. 3.
- Deadline to register online to vote is Oct. 5.
- Deadline for registering by mail to vote must be postmarked by Oct. 5.
- Deadline to register in person to vote is Oct. 5.
- Deadline to request a ballot by mail must be received by Oct. 30.
- Early voting period runs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30. *Some dates and hours may vary based on where you live.
County-By-County
Brantley County:
**All local races are unopposed
- Find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-462-6159
Camden County:
Board of Commissioners Dist. 1:
Lannie Brant (R) vs. Kevin Walker (D)
St. Marys Mayor
John Morrissey (Incumbent) vs. Jerre Brumbelow
St. Marys City Council
Dave Reilly (Incumbent) vs. Rindy Howell
St. Marys City Council
Allen Rassi (Incumbent) vs. Jay Moreno vs. Cody Smith
St. Marys City Council
Nathan Floyd vs. Cheryl Honeycutt vs. Lisa James
- Find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-576-3245
Charlton County:
Folkston City Council At Large
Jim Gowen vs. Raymond Roberts
- Find your precinct
- Sample Ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-496-2607
Glynn County:
County Commissioner At Large Post 2:
Walter Rafolski (R) vs. Taylor Ritz (D)
County Commissioner Dist. 2:
Cap Fendig (R) vs. Julian “Puddy” Smith (D)
Tax Commissioner:
Jeff Chapman (R) vs. Utrina “Trina” Rankin (D)
Board of Education At Large Post 2:
Jerry Mancil (R) vs. Regina Johnson (D)
- Find a location
- Find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-554-7060
Pierce County:
County Commission Dist. 1:
Harold Rozier (R) vs. Tyrone Harris (D)
- Find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-449-2028
Ware County:
Ware Sheriff:
Randy Royal (R / Incumbent) vs. Chris Tatum (D)
- Find your precinct
- Sample ballot
- Vote-by-mail ballot or call 912-287-4363
Ballot Question:
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax: 1% Sales Tax to fund roads, street, bridge, drainage improvements and equipment.
BALLOT MEASURES:
GA Proposed Constitutional Amendments:
Authorizes the Georgia Legislature to dedicate tax or fee revenue to the public purpose for which the taxes or fees were imposed
Allows residents to seek declaratory relief from state or local laws that violate the state Constitution or state law
GA Statewide Referendum:
Establishes a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities. (House Bill 344, Act No. 149)
Southeast Georgia Races
U.S. Senate:
U.S. Senate (Special Election: To fill the Unexpired Term of Johnny Isakson)
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R / Incumbent) (is running for a full term. She was appointed by Gov. Kemp to replace Sen. Isakson - who resigned in 2019. All candidates will be on the same ballot to serve out the rest of the term until 2022. If no candidate earns a majority: there will be a special January 5th runoff with the 2 highest candidates.
Her opponents:
Al Bartell (I)
Allen Buckley (I)
Rep. Doug Collins (R)
John Fortuin (Green)
Derrick Grayson (R)
Michael Greene (I)
Annette Jackson (R)
Deborah Jackson (D)
Jamesia James (D)
A. Wayne Johnson (R)
Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D)
Matt Lieberman (D)
Joy Felicia Slade (D)
Brain Slowinski (LPF)
Valencia Stovall (I)
Ed Tarver (D)
Kandiss Taylor (R)
Pastor Raphael Warnock (D)
Richard Dien Winfield (D)
U.S. Senate
Sen. David Perdue (R / Incumbent)
Jon Ossoff (D)
Shane Hazel (LPF)
U.S. Congressional Races:
U.S. Rep Dist. 1 (Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware):
Earl “Buddy” Carter (R / Incumbent) vs. Joyce Griggs (D)
GA State Senate:
State Senate Dist. 3 (Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Charlton):
Sheila McNeil (R) Unopposed
State Senate Dist. 7 (Charlton, Ware, Pierce):
Tyler Harper (R / Incumbent) Unopposed
Georgia State House:
GA House Dist. 167 (Glynn):
Buddy DeLoach (R)
GA House Dist. 174 (Ware, Charlton, Camden)
John Corbett (R / Incumbent) Unopposed
GA House Dist. 178 (Brantley, Pierce)
Steven Meeks (R / Incumbent) Unopposed
GA House Dist. 179 (Glynn)
Julie Jordan (D) vs. Don Hogan (R / Incumbent)
GA House Dist. 180 (Camden, Charlton)
Steven Sainz (R / Incumbent) Unopposed
GA Public Service Commissioners
GA Public Service Commissioner
Jason Shaw (R / Incumbent) vs. Robert Bryant (D) vs. Elizabeth Melton (LPF)
GA Public Service Commissioner
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (R / Incumbent) vs. Daniel Blackman (D) vs. Nathan Wilson (LPF)