ATLANTA — On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State address before the General Assembly.
Though he touched on a variety of issues, the governor primarily focused his address on education, healthcare workers, and public safety.
Just one day prior, Gov. Kemp proposed that the state provide a $250 to $500 tax credit to Georgians during the annual Eggs and Issues Legislative Preview.
Currently, the governor is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign, facing a primary challenge from former Sen. David Perdue with Stacey Abrams looming on the other side if he makes it through the primary.