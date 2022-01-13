The governor signaled support for educators, healthcare workers, and law enforcement.

ATLANTA — On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp gave his State of the State address before the General Assembly.

Though he touched on a variety of issues, the governor primarily focused his address on education, healthcare workers, and public safety.

Just one day prior, Gov. Kemp proposed that the state provide a $250 to $500 tax credit to Georgians during the annual Eggs and Issues Legislative Preview.