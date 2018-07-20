Even though it's dominated political headlines for almost two months, the GOP governor's runoff between Brian Kemp and Casey Cagle isn't the only item on the ballot on July 24. An exclusive 11Alive poll says many are undecided in that race.

Here's what other races voters will be deciding:

Republican Lieutenant Governor

State Sen. David Shafer faces former state Rep. Geoff Duncan. The winner faces Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico in the fall to become Georgia's first new lieutenant governor in more than a decade, as Casey Cagle is running for governor.

Republican Secretary of State

State Rep. Brad Raffensperger vs. former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle, with the winner facing Democrat John Barrow in November. This race will determine who succeeds Brian Kemp, also running for governor, as secretary of state.

Democrat State School Superintendent

Otha Thornton vs. Dr. Sid Chapman.

Democrat 6th Congressional District

Lucy McBath and Kevin Abel are vying for the chance to face Republican Karen Handel this fall. Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff just over a year ago in a special election that become the nation's most expensive congressional race in history.

Democrat 7th Congressional District

Carolyn Bordeaux vs. David Kim, to see who will challenge Rep. Rob Woodall in November.

When can you vote?

The runoff election is Tuesday, July 24 and the polls open at 7AM. They will remain open until 7PM.

Where can you vote?

Make sure to check your polling location before you go to vote to make sure it has not changed. You can input your information into your My Ga. Voter Page to get your polling location, a sample ballot and hours: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voter Questions:

Election results: 11Alive.com/elections

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

