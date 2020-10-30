Georgia early voting ends with many first time voters

"This is my first time voting, my first time voting," said Sherri Leadbeater.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — During the first days of early voting in Southeast Georgia the lines were long and many were packing their patience and umbrellas to hide from the searing temperatures.

On Friday, the last day of early voting, the lines are still there and the weather is a lot more pleasant.

But it the process has revealed that this election cycle has attracted a number of first time voters.

Leadbeater, 34, said she was energizer by the tone of this elections cycle.

It forced her to study the process and really examine the candidates and their position.

"I just started to realize how important the process is," she said.

She said before today she felt that her vote did not matter, that her vote would not change anything.

But now she has a different perspective

Leadbeater said the experience of standing in line and power she felt in casting her one ballot made it clear to her that voting is not something to be taken for granted.

"It felt good," said Leadbeater, "I did not expect those emotions, but it felt good."

As she walked away she said her vote is not just for her, but it is also for her children, the future generation.

During the three weeks of early voting here in Southeast Georgia there were small issues, absentee ballots returned because of an address change, but Elections Supervisor Shannon Nettles said over all it appears the process was successful.

"We have had 17,158 voters cast a ballot, " said Nettles," about 4500 b y absentee ballots.