Georgia State Sen. Michael Williams (R-Alberta), running for Governor as a 'Pro-Trump Conservative' said in a YouTube video that he has begun his 'Deportation Bus Tour.'

The tour consists of rounding up undocumented immigrants on a school bus labeled 'DANGER: murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molestors, and other criminals on board,' and 'follow me to Mexico.'

The molester is misspelled on the bus.

In his minute-long YouTube video, Williams states that his political tour won't be some "pansy political bus tour," but that he is going to implement his anti-immigration policy to "Fill the bus with illegals to send them back to where they came from."

"We're not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state. We're going to put them on this bus and send them home," said Williams.

According to a Huffington Post article, Williams was the co-chair for President Trump's presidential campaign. His campaign website touts him as a 'fearless conservative.'

However, Trump's claims about undocumented immigrants causing a "tremendous amount of crime," has been proven false many times over. The Huffington Post found that noncitizens only account for 4 percent of all total prison populations in states, USA Today found that all available national crime statistics show immigrants commit fewer crimes, not more, than those born in the U.S. Even opponents of increased immigration lack evidence linking immigrants to higher crime rates. Politifact backed up this face as 'mostly true' stating that "The rhetoric of the ‘criminal immigrant’ does not align with the bulk of empirical research," but said that researchers agree more data is needed to get a better understanding of immigration and crime.

Williams' 'Deportation Bus Tour' begs the question as to how Williams will legally gather undocumented immigrants into a bus in order to take them to Mexico.

