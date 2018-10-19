The former Vice President of the United States will be in Jacksonville next Monday.

Joe Biden is going to be accompanying Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum, and other members of the Florida Democratic Party to rally for the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

They will be at the University of North Florida Field House, 11852 University of North Florida Dr., on Oct. 22. Doors for the event open at 2:15 p.m., the pre-program starts at 3:15 p.m. and the main program starts at 3:45 p.m.

Gillum is running against Republican candidate Ron DeSantis.

© 2018 WTLV