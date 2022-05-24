Despite not doing any debates, Walker cruised to victory Tuesday without a runoff.

MACON, Ga. — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.

Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler.

Walker is a political newcomer but has nearly unmatched name recognition in Georgia from his days as a college football running back.

He led the University of Georgia football team to a national title during the 1980 season and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.

Walker did a tour around the state late last week and stopped into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon where he spoke to a conservative crowd.

One voter, Sylvia Ross, says that she was impressed by Walker, who spoke to some issues that matter to her.

"I like the way he talked about police, how he wanted more police here, and I like his comments on God, like, 'You can't do anything without God.' I also like how he talked about it's not about color," said Ross.