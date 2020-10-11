Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown makes list of Biden's possible cabinet contenders

"High on the list of candidates for secretary of Housing and Urban Development is Alvin Brown, who worked at the agency under Bill Clinton," reports POLITICO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown may just have a shot at landing a position in Biden's cabinet, according to a recent report by POLITICO.

The outlet suggests that Brown is most likely being considered as a candidate for the position of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development largely due to his high volume of political experience in Washington.

"High on the list of candidates for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is Alvin Brown, who worked at the agency under Bill Clinton," reports POLITICO. "Brown, who also worked at the Agriculture and Commerce Departments in the Clinton administration, was later elected the mayor of Jacksonville, Fla. In 2018 he challenged Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) for his seat in Congress but lost in the Democratic primary."

Brown was elected Jacksonville's first Black mayor in 2011. During his term, he helped establish Jacksonville’s Education Commissioner’s Office, created a "People + Parks Connection" program, reformed pensions and introduced a wide variety of anti-crime initiatives.