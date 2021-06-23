Former Florida COVID-19 dashboard worker Rebekah Jones reportedly running for Congress

While Jones has not filed any official paperwork, she has set up a campaign website. She also recorded an Instagram video earlier this month teasing a campaign run.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rebekah Jones, who made headlines in 2020 for being fired from her role in the Department of Health, is reportedly intending to run for Florida's District 1 U.S. House seat against embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"I became a whistleblower and reluctant public figure for refusing to mislead Florida's people with bad data in support of a political plan not grounded by the science," Jones says on her website.

Asked by Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders how seriously Jones is taking the anticipated run for office, she reportedly replied: "Taking a human sex trafficker out of Congress? Very interested," according to our sister station WTSP in Tampa.

On the platforms section on her website, Jones says she plans of running as an independent.

"Rather than answer to a national committee, I want to answer only to the voters, making decisions informed by facts, not by party politics and bureaucracy," Jones says on her website.

Other issues she is running on are repealing all restrictions on funding for scientific research, easier access to treatment for veterans exposed to toxic substances, media accountability and voting rights, among others.