Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown says she's confident voters will give her another chance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown served 12 terms in as United States Representative, but she's not done with politics. She said there are 'several problems in Florida'.

On Thursday, Brown announced her run for the 10th Congressional District in Orlando.

Back in 2017, Brown was convicted of fraud, and she was sentenced to five years in federal prison. However, the politician was released early due to health concerns and COVID-19.

The conviction was overturned on appeal. In May, Brown pleaded guilty to just one count of fraud for obstructing tax laws. Brown was sentenced to time served, so she did not have to go back to prison.

Since her release, Brown said people asked her to run for public office again.

"You know, I had to pray about this," Brown said.

She mentioned how redistricting issues and the lack of Democratic representation is what inspired her to run for Orlando's 10th District.

"I was the first African American elected to congress from Florida in 129 years.

Brown added.

Cutis Fallgatter, a local defense attorney, described her return to politics are 'rare'. He said Brown's right to run for public office depends on what she is seeking.

First Coast News obtained a plea agreement Brown signed. The language in one paragraph explained how she could run for congress. It read in part: "If any such offenses are felonies, may thereby, be deprived of certain rights..."

"So if she's [Brown] running for Governor, you look at Florida law. If she's running for a federal position, you look at federal," Fallgater said. "And as it turns out, federal law does not prohibit convicted felons for running for federal office."

Brown said Orlando's 10th district is an open seat, and she's served the people of Orlando for more than 20 years. She lives in Jacksonville, but she owns property in Orlando.

"You think the voters will give you another chance, Ms. Brown?" First Coast News' Tristan Hardy asked.

"Listen, I know that they will," Brown responded. "They asked me to run."