Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. However, many voters won't get the opportunity to cast their vote for a Presidential candidate because they aren't affiliated with one of the major political parties.
Florida is a closed primary election state, meaning only voters affiliated with a party may vote for their respective parties' candidates. That means only registered Democrats will have the opportunity to weigh in on who will face incumbent President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Voters had until midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 to change their party affiliation to vote in March's primary.
Who is running?
Six Democrats remain in the race for their party's presidential nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. But Trump is also facing a challenge from within his own party.
Check out the list below to find out who is running and where the candidates stand.
Key election dates in Florida:
- Presidential Preference Primary Election: March 17
- Early voting runs March 2 to March 15
- Vote-by-mail ballot deadline Feb. 6 to Feb. 13
- Primary Election: Aug. 18
- Early voting runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 16
- Vote-by-mail ballot deadline: July 9 to July 16
- General Election: Nov. 3
- Early voting runs Oct. 19 to Nov. 1
- Vote-by-mail ballot deadline: Sept. 24 to Oct. 1
Early voting begins March 2 until March 15
Registered voters can go to any of the locations designated as early voting centers and cast a paper ballot just as they would normally do on Election Day. You need a photo ID that also has your signature.
During the primaries, you can only vote within the party you are currently registered under.
Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation or update your location has passed for this election but you still have time to do so before the Presidential Election.
- Click here to register to vote in Florida or register to vote in Georgia.
- See if you're already registered in Florida or click here for Georgia.
First Coast County-by-County breakdown in Florida:
Baker County
- Sample ballot information
- Locations for early voting
- Precinct locations
- Vote by mail information
- More information > bakerelections.com
Bradford County
- Sample ballot information
- Find out where you need to vote on Election Day
- Precinct locations
- Vote by mail information
- Bradford County voting guide
- More information > bradfordelections.com
Clay County
- Sample ballot information
- Locations for early voting
- Find out where you need to vote on Election Day
- Find out your nearest precinct location
- Information to vote by mail
- Clay County voting guide
- More information > clayelections.gov
Columbia County
- Meet your candidates
- Sample ballot information
- Early voting information
- List of precincts
- Vote by mail information
- Columbia County voter's guide
- More information > votecolumbia.com
Duval County
- Democratic Sample Ballot
- Republican Sample Ballot
- Locations for early voting
- Find out your precinct location
- Instructions to vote by mail
- More information > duvalelections.com
Nassau County
- 2020 candidate information
- Sample ballot information
- Early voting locations
- Find your polling location
- Vote by mail information
- Nassau County voter guide
- More information > votenassau.com
Putnam County
- Current elected officials guide
- Locations for early voting
- Find out where your precinct is
- Vote by mail information
- Putnam County voter guide
- More information > soe.putnam-fl.com
St. Johns County
- 2020 Offices scheduled for election
- Sample ballot information
- Locations for early voting
- Find your polling place
- List of precinct locations
- Vote by mail information
- More information > votesjc.com
Union County