Florida transgender athlete ban passes as amendment on charter schools bill

The House bill now goes to the Senate, where a standalone bill that banned transgender women and girls from playing school sports had stalled.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida House lawmakers approved a controversial ban on transgender girls from participating in school sports in a sudden development as the state's legislative session comes to a close.

State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, on Wednesday introduced an amendment featuring the ban to a broader charter schools bill, which was approved by a 79-37 vote.

The transgender ban originally surfaced earlier this month by Tuck in HB 1475 and had passed the chamber before stalling in the Senate. In addition to banning transgender girls and women from participating in school sports, the bill would have required any dispute of the student's biological sex to be resolved by a health care provider by examining "the student's reproductive anatomy."

The Miami Herald first reported the newly passed amendment strips that language out. Instead, a student would have to have their birth gender verified by a birth certificate -- an idea proposed by House Democrats initially during the debate of HB 1475 but rejected by Republicans at the time.

Because the Senate version of the transgender ban died in committee, lawmakers there now will take up the issue of the ban given it is attached to the bill about charter schools. Sen. Travis Hutson, a Republican sponsoring the charter schools bill in the Senate, said he would need to figure out support for the ban if the transgender language were to make it onto the Senate floor, the Herald reports.

Tuck earlier defended the transgender ban to the Associated Press, saying, "The act is pro-women and pro-girls and only acknowledges the biological differences between men and women." Florida and other states' consideration of similar bans caught the attention of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors, which said it would consider not having college championships in states that had such policies.

Equality Florida criticized Republican lawmakers passing a discriminatory bill, saying they're "hell-bent on attacking LGBTQ kids."

"Despite hearing the voices of trans kids and their families time and time again, extremists in the legislature have made it their mission to make trans children pawns in their culture war," said Gina Duncan, Equality Florida Director of Transgender Equality in a statement. "Now, instead of being open about their bigotry, they are negotiating the future of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in smoke-filled back rooms and attempting to attach this amendment to a completely unrelated bill."